HR Grapevine

According to the latest insights from ADP Research’s People at Work 2025 series, global workplace stress has halved in just one year – falling from 15% to 7.5%. In the UK, the figure stands at 7%. On the surface, this seems like a cause for celebration. But look deeper, and a more complex picture emerges: only 24% of UK workers are thriving – one of the lowest rates globally.

“It has been five years since the world of work was shaken to its core,” says Mary Hayes, Director of Research, People and Performance at ADP. “Workers have the pandemic in the back window finally, which could be one of the influences bringing down daily stress. But the simple absence of bad on-the-job stress doesn’t guarantee that workers will thrive.”