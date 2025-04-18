6 mins read

Ipsos poll | Widespread support for workplace DEI - but more than a third say it's gone 'too far'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Widespread support for workplace DEI - but more than a third say it's gone 'too far'
Widespread support for workplace DEI - but more than a third say it's gone 'too far'

A new poll reveals strong overall public backing for DEI initiatives in UK workplaces - but more than a third of Brits still think inclusion efforts in the workplace have gone ‘too far’.

A poll, conducted by Ipsos for PA Mediapoint, indicates widespread support among the British public for key workplace DEI drives, including flexible working (71%), gender pay gap reporting (65%), and inclusivity training (64%).

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 8 mins read

Exclusive | Accenture VP on sunsetting DEI & losing £50m TfL bid: 'HR must reclaim the narrative'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 10 mins read

Ready? | Has HR got its ducks in a row for the Employment Rights Bill?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

‘Supplier criteria’ | Accenture blocked from £50m TfL contract after axing DEI measures

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Risks, benefits, and success strategies: The role of payroll tech in global expansion

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Now

Myths About Electric Car Salary Sacrifice

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni