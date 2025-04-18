HR Grapevine

A new poll reveals strong overall public backing for DEI initiatives in UK workplaces - but more than a third of Brits still think inclusion efforts in the workplace have gone ‘too far’.
A poll, conducted by Ipsos for PA Mediapoint, indicates widespread support among the British public for key workplace DEI drives, including flexible working (71%), gender pay gap reporting (65%), and inclusivity training (64%).
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from