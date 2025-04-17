HR Grapevine

Everflow, a leading eco-friendly utilities provider for UK businesses, has been on a quietly impressive rise to the top of its sector.

Named as 2024’s Top Water Retailer of the year, the challenger now supplies over 83,000 premises, and is rapidly expanding headcount to ensure growing demand can continue to be met. The firm is one of the fastest-growing businesses in the UK and Europe, but with an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Best Companies and an impressive Glassdoor rating to boot, high-volume hiring is not coming at the expense of quality HR practices.