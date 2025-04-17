HR Grapevine

Earlier this month saw the the first anniversary of legislation that (for many), was heralded as the last big change in working practices – the ability for employees to request flexible working from day one.

Proponents of the new rules were genuinely hopeful that what some employers still saw as a ‘perk’ (or at least something they could withhold until an employee had proved themselves in their role), would finally transform into simply being working as normal. After all, the data speaks for itself. When staff are able to work flexibly, they are more loyal, productive, and engaged.