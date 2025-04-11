Helen Davies

Firstly, tell us a bit more about the EfC scheme, and why you wanted to formally sign up to it?

At Specsavers, we know that balancing the everyday activities at work and caring for a loved one can be a huge challenge, leaving little time and stretched resources. The Employers for Carers scheme is an initiative run by Carers UK, helping businesses like ours provide better support for employees who have caring responsibilities. By providing practical tools, and resources, we’re able to ensure that working carers don’t struggle in silence and can work flexibly. It’s so important for us to create an environment where everyone feels supported and has access to the help that they need to thrive Signing up for EfC felt like a natural step to ensure we are being a truly inclusive and compassionate employer.

Was part of the reason because you know increasing numbers of your employees now have caring responsibilities?

We know from national figures that around 1-in-7 employees in the UK is a carer. This is a huge part of any workforce and it was hearing from our colleagues, who juggle work alongside their caring responsibilities, that highlighted just how much pressure they can be under. We felt it was important for us to acknowledge that reality and take action to support our colleagues as best we can. The partnership reflects our proactive approach to addressing the needs of our workforce. It’s not just about retaining key talent but also encouraging those with caring responsibilities to work for us. We want to ensure everyone feels valued and supported.

What sorts of additional resources will staff now be able to access through this partnership?

Through the scheme, there are a range of e-learning modules and support videos available, covering topics like understanding caring responsibilities, carer awareness and training for managers. Additionally, there is a care coordination app, which is designed by carers for carers. This is available to help with everything from organising appointments and medication, to coordinating communication with family members. It’s also important to be supported outside of the workplace, and so our working carers will also get resources such as guides and tools to help understand their rights, how to look after their own health and wellbeing, and identify other sources of support.

How did you come to hear about the Employers for Carers (EfC) scheme, and what do employers have to do to meet the requirements of signing up for it?

We currently offer eye care and hearing services to customers being cared for through our Specsavers’ Home Visits service, where we provide specialist at-home services for those unable to leave their home due to a physical or mental disability or illness. Through this service, we saw the incredible work of unpaid carers, who are caring for their loved ones, each and every week. We know that many of these unpaid carers are balancing their care commitment with full-time work and can find it incredibly challenging. To access the support, employees can simply log in to the online portal, using our membership code.