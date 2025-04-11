HR Grapevine

4 mins read

BL-Tribunal | Employer correct to dismiss employee over response to sandwich prank

Employer correct to dismiss employee over response to sandwich prank

A Swindon-based garage was correct to dismiss a member of staff for his “abusive” response to a colleague he suspected of poking holes in his lunchtime sandwich as a prank.

The 21-year-old employee, formerly an apprentice technician at a Scania depot in Wiltshire, was fired for sending threatening messages and physically confronting his suspected prankster.

