HR Grapevine

A Swindon-based garage was correct to dismiss a member of staff for his “abusive” response to a colleague he suspected of poking holes in his lunchtime sandwich as a prank.
The 21-year-old employee, formerly an apprentice technician at a Scania depot in Wiltshire, was fired for sending threatening messages and physically confronting his suspected prankster.
