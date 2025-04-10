HR Grapevine

4 mins read

‘Leaner’ | Cabinet Office to shrink by a third as 1,200 civil service jobs axed

Cabinet Office to shrink by a third as 1,200 civil service jobs axed

A Cabinet Office drive for ‘leaner’ operations will see its workforce shrink by a third, as over 2,100 civil servants have their roles axed or transferred to other Whitehall departments.

The downsizing will involve a combination of voluntary redundancies and not hiring replacements for people who leave through natural attrition.

