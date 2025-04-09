5 mins read

‘Like Wolf of Wall Street’ | More former Foxton staff allege sexual harassment & racism

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
More former Foxton staff allege sexual harassment & racism
Image: © Foxtons Estate Agents

Two further former employees of Foxtons have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and racism, weeks after a Bloomberg investigation first detailed claims of groping, sexual propositions, and racist language.

A MailOnline report revealed allegations relating to a two-year period from 2021 to 2023, ranging from unwanted sexual advances during team parties to a poster that called a homosexual colleague a “gay whore.”

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

'Inherently sexist' to ask a woman why she wants to work, tribunal rules
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'Outdated idea' | 'Inherently sexist' to ask a woman why she wants to work, tribunal rules

HR Director, Selco - our industry-leading expansions to family & fertility cover
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | HR Director, Selco - our industry-leading expansions to family & fertility cover

World Down Syndrome Day: How employers can drive action & inclusion
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

‘Let’s talk support’ | World Down Syndrome Day: How employers can drive action & inclusion

Is DEI Under Attack? How HR can build resilient inclusion strategies
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Is DEI Under Attack? How HR can build resilient inclusion strategies

Neonatal care leave: Four common scenarios employers could face
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Neonatal care leave: Four common scenarios employers could face

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni