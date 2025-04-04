4 mins read

Trump's tariffs | Why leaders must talk openly with staff about distressing headlines

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why leaders must talk openly with staff about distressing headlines

In the wild and wonderful world of HR Grapevine, two major things of note happened yesterday, April 3rd.

First, we hosted our inaugural HR Technology Meet Up, with five insight-packed panels courtesy of ADP, Globalization Partners, Strada, HiBob, Safecall, and a plethora of industry speakers from Greenpeace, Loveholidays, and beyond.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'Concerns RE...' | Worker's distress after boss left sensitive file about her in view of staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | HR Director, Selco - our industry-leading expansions to family & fertility cover

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Redundancies | Why HR always seems to be the first job to go - and why that's a mistake

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Retention beyond pay: Five ways to hold onto your best people in 2025

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

The Strategic Advantage of Supporting Mental Health First Aiders

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni