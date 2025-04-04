6 mins read

Stress Awareness Month | How HR can tackle stress & build resilience in the workplace

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can tackle stress & build resilience in the workplace

April marks Stress Awareness Month, offering a timely reminder to UK employers of the rising toll of workplace stress, and their responsibility to mitigate it. 

An annual event observed every April since 1992, it is dedicated to increasing public awareness about the causes and cures of stress. The Stress Management Society, a non-profit organisation established in 2003, has been at the forefront of this initiative for over two decades.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Why leaders must talk openly with staff about distressing headlines
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Trump's tariffs | Why leaders must talk openly with staff about distressing headlines

Young staff report worse sleep due to anxiety about work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Gen Zzz | Young staff report worse sleep due to anxiety about work

The 5 most common payroll mistakes - and how to avoid them
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Payroll | The 5 most common payroll mistakes - and how to avoid them

Retention beyond pay: Five ways to hold onto your best people in 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Retention beyond pay: Five ways to hold onto your best people in 2025

Game On: Empowering teams to thrive through pressure
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download eBook

Game On: Empowering teams to thrive through pressure

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni