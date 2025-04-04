HR Grapevine

April marks Stress Awareness Month, offering a timely reminder to UK employers of the rising toll of workplace stress, and their responsibility to mitigate it.
An annual event observed every April since 1992, it is dedicated to increasing public awareness about the causes and cures of stress. The Stress Management Society, a non-profit organisation established in 2003, has been at the forefront of this initiative for over two decades.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from