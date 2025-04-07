7 mins read

Employee benefits | Will NI rises spark benefits budget cuts?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Will NI rises spark benefits budget cuts?
Will NI rises spark benefits budget cuts?

It’s been much-trailed, and – as a result – much feared by employers: the rise in NI contributions - to 15% on staff salaries over £5,000.

For really big employers, it’s a really big deal. Tesco says it faces paying an extra £250 million per year in higher employment costs. But even small-to-medium sized employers will be feel the squeeze. For any employer paying the mean UK salary of £36,000 pa, the real increase in employer costs will hit and extra £937.50 per year.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

‘Protect officers' | Labour MP Norris further accused of harassment & bullying by staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Trump's tariffs | Why leaders must talk openly with staff about distressing headlines

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

Stress Awareness Month | How HR can tackle stress & build resilience in the workplace

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Risks, benefits, and success strategies: The role of payroll tech in global expansion

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download eBook

Game On: Empowering teams to thrive through pressure

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni