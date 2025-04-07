HR Grapevine

It’s been much-trailed, and – as a result – much feared by employers: the rise in NI contributions - to 15% on staff salaries over £5,000.

For really big employers, it’s a really big deal. Tesco says it faces paying an extra £250 million per year in higher employment costs. But even small-to-medium sized employers will be feel the squeeze. For any employer paying the mean UK salary of £36,000 pa, the real increase in employer costs will hit and extra £937.50 per year.