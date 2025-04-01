HR Grapevine

It's lights out…and away we go! 2025’s Formula One season is well underway, with McLaren enjoying statement victories in Australia (courtesy of Lando Norris) and China (Oscar Piatri).

McLaren's emphatic one-two finish in Shanghai was only the seventh time the feat has been achieved within the first two races of a Formula One season, cementing early leads for the team in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.