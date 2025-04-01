4 mins read

‘Critically important’ | McLaren CEO: Early F1 season success thanks to 'world-class HR department'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
McLaren CEO: Early F1 season success thanks to 'world-class HR department'

It's lights out…and away we go! 2025’s Formula One season is well underway, with McLaren enjoying statement victories in Australia (courtesy of Lando Norris) and China (Oscar Piatri).

McLaren's emphatic one-two finish in Shanghai was only the seventh time the feat has been achieved within the first two races of a Formula One season, cementing early leads for the team in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Why leaders must talk openly with staff about distressing headlines
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Trump's tariffs | Why leaders must talk openly with staff about distressing headlines

Worker's distress after boss left sensitive file about her in view of staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'Concerns RE...' | Worker's distress after boss left sensitive file about her in view of staff

HR Director, Selco - our industry-leading expansions to family & fertility cover
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | HR Director, Selco - our industry-leading expansions to family & fertility cover

Retention beyond pay: Five ways to hold onto your best people in 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Retention beyond pay: Five ways to hold onto your best people in 2025

Game On: Empowering teams to thrive through pressure
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download eBook

Game On: Empowering teams to thrive through pressure

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni