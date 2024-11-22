HR Grapevine

At Immediate Media – the home of beloved brands including Radio Times, Good Food, and BBC Gardeners’ World – People Director David Reay has worked hard to build a purpose-focused culture.
Beyond positive feedback from staff, external recognition through industry awards for workplace culture and ED&I efforts validate his approach. But continuous dialogue with employees also spurs the company on to continue improving the employee experience.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from