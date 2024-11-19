What HR can learn from International Men's Day 2024

Every year, when International Women’s Day rolls around, there are the inevitable, unoriginal cries of “well...when’s International Men’s Day??”
Well, it very much exists, it takes place today (November 19) and it’s garnered increasing attention in recent years as the world pays more attention to male-centric issues.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from