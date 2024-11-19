6 mins read

'Rocked the boat' | Bar manager who blew whistle on drug-taking staff was unfairly sacked

Bar manager who blew whistle on drug-taking staff was unfairly sacked

An ex-bar manager has been awarded over £33,000 after an employment tribunal ruled she was unfairly dismissed for raising concerns about workplace misconduct, including staff drinking and drug use. 

The tribunal found that Nadine Fallone, who worked as a duty manager at Peckham Levels, a community and events hub, was subjected to a series of detriments after making protected disclosures, culminating in her dismissal in February 2023.

