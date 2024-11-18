UK workers deprived of toilet access reveal the 'disgusting' alternatives they're forced to use

A Trade Unions Congress (TUC) report has revealed that 45% of UK workers do not always have access to a toilet while at work.
According to the survey, workers including firefighters attending incidents, postal workers, and construction employees have resorted to using plastic bags, bottles, and buckets to do their business.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from