WFH airport employee's password problems worsened flight delay chaos for 700,000 passengers

An air traffic control meltdown that resulted in over 700,000 delayed passengers was worsened by a password problem for a work-from-home (WFH) employee, a report has revealed.
In August 2023, a glitch caused the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) computer system to collapse. The system failure resulted in over 700,000 passengers having their flights cancelled or delayed.
