Insufficient training given to Ginsters worker crushed to death by lorry, investigation concludes

An investigation into the death of a Ginsters employee in 2021 has revealed the pastry maker breached the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Ginsters’ parent company, Samworth Brothers, has been fined £1.28million as a result of the breach, after admitting it had not given the worker the necessary training to complete his work safely.
