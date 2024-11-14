3 mins read

£1.28m fine | Insufficient training given to Ginsters worker crushed to death by lorry, investigation concludes

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Insufficient training given to Ginsters worker crushed to death by lorry, investigation concludes

An investigation into the death of a Ginsters employee in 2021 has revealed the pastry maker breached the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Ginsters’ parent company, Samworth Brothers, has been fined £1.28million as a result of the breach, after admitting it had not given the worker the necessary training to complete his work safely.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults 'hide' at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

‘A way to go’ | Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults...

NatWest blocks employees from using WhatsApp and Messenger for work comms
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

‘Approved channels’ | NatWest blocks employees from using WhatsApp and Messenger for work comms

Short-termism 'doesn't benefit anyone' - but did the Budget give more questions than answers for HR?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 7 mins read

NI, wages & skills | Short-termism 'doesn't benefit anyone' - but did the Budget give more questions than answers...

Managers at Breaking Point: A Leader's Perspective on 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Managers at Breaking Point: A Leader's Perspective on 2025

Insights Discovery Report: How to drive meaningful change
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Now

Insights Discovery Report: How to drive meaningful change

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni