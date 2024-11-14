1 min read

Podcast | CHRO, Zurich UK - 51% of neurodiverse adults fear disclosure. Here's how we're breaking the stigma

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
CHRO, Zurich UK - 51% of neurodiverse adults fear disclosure. Here's how we're breaking the stigma

Research from insurance giant Zurich has revealed that 51% of neurodivergent UK adults fear disclosure, with half of respondents reporting discrimination during a hiring process.

Accordingly, Zurich UK’s Chief Human Resources Officer Steve Collinson is overseeing major advancements within the company including free assessments, awareness training, sensory maps, job description reviews, and more.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

Abuse scandal | Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns as ministers employed by CofE demand 'complete...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

ALL reasonable steps | Sexual harassment cases may soar in light of extended regulations - here's what employers need...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

‘Groundbreaking’? | Labour launches new four-day workweek trial - It's time for HR to act, regardless of the r...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

HR in the Age of AI: Transforming Culture and Performance

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Now

Insights Discovery Report: How to drive meaningful change

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni