Car wash & pizzeria companies fined up to £75,000 for employing illegal workers

A pizzeria and a car wash have been fined £20,000 and £60,000 respectively after a former director broke the law by employing illegal workers.

Edris Ali, the ex-executive, hired two illegal employees at the ‘Tasty’ pizza restaurant in Hartlepool and four illegal employees at the Bubbles Car Valeting car wash in Guisborough. He has been given a ten-year ban from directorship.