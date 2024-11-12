5 mins read

Education & age | ONS data reveals deep 'societal divides' in how likely someone is to do hybrid work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
ONS data reveals deep 'societal divides' in how likely someone is to do hybrid work

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that employees with a degree-level education are ten times more likely to work under a hybrid model than those without qualifications.

According to the analysis, the ONS found that other factors including age, seniority, and job type also influence how likely someone is to have a hybrid work arrangement with their employer.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

WFH airport employee's password problems worsened flight delay chaos for 700,000 passengers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

£100m cost | WFH airport employee's password problems worsened flight delay chaos for 700,000 passenger...

Nvidia CEO says employees will one day work alongside AI colleagues - should we be excited or scared?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

'No question' | Nvidia CEO says employees will one day work alongside AI colleagues - should we be excited...

Why RTO may not be a foregone conclusion for business leaders
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 7 mins read

No going back? | Why RTO may not be a foregone conclusion for business leaders

Proving the business case for DE&I initiatives: A guide for HR professionals
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download report

Proving the business case for DE&I initiatives: A guide for HR professionals

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni