ONS data reveals deep 'societal divides' in how likely someone is to do hybrid work

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that employees with a degree-level education are ten times more likely to work under a hybrid model than those without qualifications.
According to the analysis, the ONS found that other factors including age, seniority, and job type also influence how likely someone is to have a hybrid work arrangement with their employer.
