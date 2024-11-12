Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns as ministers employed by CofE demand 'complete culture change'

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned amid widespread criticism for his failures to act on a sexual abuse scandal at the Church of England.
Welby has been under pressure after an independent report revealed the Church of England covered up the abuse of over 100 children and young men by British barrister John Smyth QC.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from