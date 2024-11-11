Nvidia CEO says employees will one day work alongside AI colleagues - should we be excited or scared?

Jensen Huang, CEO of technology behemoth Nvidia has doubled down on a prediction that in the future we will all be working alongside AI employees.
Speaking on the “No Prios” podcast, Huang asserted there is “no question” that the future of work is one where employees will interact with AI agents as though they were colleagues.
