4 mins read

‘Turned a blind eye’ | FA launches safeguarding investigation after sexual harassment allegations against Premier League boss

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
FA launches safeguarding investigation after sexual harassment allegations against Premier League boss

The Football Association (FA) has launched a safeguarding inquiry, one year after a BBC investigation revealed allegations of sexual harassment against a Premier League boss.

The initial BBC investigation found that the club boss had been reported by the police by three separate women, but kept his post, with the police taking no action against him.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Bar manager who blew whistle on drug-taking staff was unfairly sacked
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Rocked the boat' | Bar manager who blew whistle on drug-taking staff was unfairly sacked

Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults 'hide' at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

‘A way to go’ | Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults...

Short-termism 'doesn't benefit anyone' - but did the Budget give more questions than answers for HR?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 7 mins read

NI, wages & skills | Short-termism 'doesn't benefit anyone' - but did the Budget give more questions than answers...

How are organisations addressing the payroll skills gap in the age of digital transformation?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

How are organisations addressing the payroll skills gap in the age of digital transformation?

Weathering the Storm: HR strategies for the cost of living crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Weathering the Storm: HR strategies for the cost of living crisis

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni