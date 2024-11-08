F1 launches Learning Sectors - a global skills programme set to drive the sport's next generation of talent

Formula 1 has launched an education programme geared towards encouraging younger generations to develop the skills they need to pursue a career in motorsport.
‘Learning Sectors,’ launched in partnership with the British Council – the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and education – the programme promises to get students aged 16 to 7 involved in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM).
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from