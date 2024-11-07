4 mins read

‘Heresy hunt’ | Rape crisis centre ordered to pay £70,000 to worker constructively dismissed for gender-critical views

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Rape crisis centre ordered to pay £70,000 to worker constructively dismissed for gender-critical views

A judge has ruled Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre (ERCC) must pay a former worker £70,000 for unlawful discrimination and constructive dismissal over her gender-critical views.

The centre must issue a formal apology on its externally facing website alongside the payout and refer victims of sexual assault to the worker’s new workplace, a women’s refuge facility called ‘Beira’s Place.’

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

UK workers deprived of toilet access reveal the 'disgusting' alternatives they're forced to use
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Bottles, bags, buckets | UK workers deprived of toilet access reveal the 'disgusting' alternatives they're forced to...

What HR can learn from International Men's Day 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

Fostering inclusion | What HR can learn from International Men's Day 2024

Labour launches new four-day workweek trial - It's time for HR to act, regardless of the results
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

‘Groundbreaking’? | Labour launches new four-day workweek trial - It's time for HR to act, regardless of the r...

Redefining skills: How assessment data can give you a strategic advantage
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Redefining skills: How assessment data can give you a strategic advantage

Time to Thrive: Getting the Impact You Want from Coaching
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Time to Thrive: Getting the Impact You Want from Coaching

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni