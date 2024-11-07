Rape crisis centre ordered to pay £70,000 to worker constructively dismissed for gender-critical views

A judge has ruled Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre (ERCC) must pay a former worker £70,000 for unlawful discrimination and constructive dismissal over her gender-critical views.
The centre must issue a formal apology on its externally facing website alongside the payout and refer victims of sexual assault to the worker’s new workplace, a women’s refuge facility called ‘Beira’s Place.’
