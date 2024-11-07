3 mins read

Bright Horizons to offer unique apprenticeship opportunity to staff in partnership with Nottingham Trent University

Bright Horizons to offer unique apprenticeship opportunity to staff in partnership with Nottingham Trent University

Early education and childcare, back-up care, and workforce education services provider Bright Horizons has announced a partnership with Nottingham Trent University (NTU) to offer a qualification aimed at improving professional development in the early childhood education sector.

Launching in January 2025, the scheme will allow Bright Horizons staff to complete a Level 5 Early Year Lead Practitioner Apprenticeship.

