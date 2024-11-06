5 mins read

‘Change is never easy’ | Interim ASDA boss lays off staff, orders those who remain back to the office three days a week

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Interim ASDA boss lays off staff, orders those who remain back to the office three days a week

ASDA has informed staff they must return to the office three days each week, amid a round of layoffs designed to tackle inefficiencies in the company’s operating structure.

According to a report by the Telegraph, an email was sent to staff on Tuesday, with over 5,000 employees from the supermarket’s corporate operations ordered back to offices across three locations in Leeds and Leicester.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Bar manager who blew whistle on drug-taking staff was unfairly sacked
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Rocked the boat' | Bar manager who blew whistle on drug-taking staff was unfairly sacked

Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults 'hide' at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

‘A way to go’ | Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults...

Nvidia CEO says employees will one day work alongside AI colleagues - should we be excited or scared?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

'No question' | Nvidia CEO says employees will one day work alongside AI colleagues - should we be excited...

Redefining skills: How assessment data can give you a strategic advantage
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Redefining skills: How assessment data can give you a strategic advantage

Time to Thrive: Getting the Impact You Want from Coaching
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Time to Thrive: Getting the Impact You Want from Coaching

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni