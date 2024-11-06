Interim ASDA boss lays off staff, orders those who remain back to the office three days a week

ASDA has informed staff they must return to the office three days each week, amid a round of layoffs designed to tackle inefficiencies in the company’s operating structure.
According to a report by the Telegraph, an email was sent to staff on Tuesday, with over 5,000 employees from the supermarket’s corporate operations ordered back to offices across three locations in Leeds and Leicester.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from