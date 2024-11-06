4 mins read

‘Break the taboo’ | HSBC to offer employees free fertility checks from January 2025

HSBC to offer employees free fertility checks from January 2025

HSBC UK has announced its UK employees will be entitled to free fertility checks from 2025 as it aims to “break the taboo” around fertility health and widen its employee wellbeing package.

The international bank made the announcement during National Fertility Awareness Week, which runs from November 4 to November 8 and this year has the theme of #FertilityinMind as individuals, charities, and employers come together to discuss how fertility impacts mental health and wellbeing. Approximately 3.5 million people in the UK face fertility issues.

