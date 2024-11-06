Disability pay gap widens to 17.2% ahead of Labour's mandatory reporting bill

The disability pay gap in the UK now sits at an alarming 17.2%, new analysis from the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has revealed.
According to the study, disabled employees are earning £2.35 an hour less on average than non-disabled workers, amounting to £4,300 less over a year for an employee working 35 hours per week.
