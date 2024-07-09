4 mins read

Euro 2024 | What the England team can teach us about culture and teamwork

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What the England team can teach us about culture and teamwork
What the England team can teach us about culture and teamwork

The England team is in the spotlight because of the Euros 2024. One of the main challenges for Gareth Southgate is bringing the team, who all come from other clubs and therefore club cultures, together in a unified and cohesive manner.

Doing this in such a short space of time certainly isn't easy, but the England manager has reportedly come up with some creative ways to keep the team mentally strong and unified.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

Hybrid headaches | Half of employers say absence now more difficult to manage

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Hushed Hybrid | Ignoring C-suite office mandates is a double-edged sword for workplace culture

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

Wimbledon | Andy Murray not being able to have a final match sheds light on retiring 'properly'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Collaborative learning techniques to boost your L&D strategy

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni