Udemy's VP of EMEA discusses future L&D trends

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and an ever-evolving job market, the demand for skills in generative AI and other emergent fields has surged dramatically.
As organisations across the globe recognize the transformative potential of AI, the race to upskill and reskill workforces has intensified.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from