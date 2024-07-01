Managing battle grounds at work and banishing the BFF myth

Falling out with others is part of life. But can a good old spat be helpful if used to turbo charge diversity of opinion and to progress forward? HR Grapevine spoke to two L&D professionals about how to navigate the battlefields at work.

You only have to watch Panaroma in the midst of the election to witness the spats and feuds between professionals. While the political landscape may be a heightened example for conflict at work, it does illustrate how easily things can get heated when passions and different viewpoints are ignited with warring parties.