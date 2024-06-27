Ensuring the ongoing mental health support for your remote workers

Remote work has reshaped the landscape of employment. Considered a luxury pre-pandemic, becoming the norm during lockdowns and now, being abolished by an increasing number of employers in favour of hybrid (with most days back in the office) or a full-time office return.

Those that do still offer remote working recognise the benefits it brings to both employer and employee - offering flexibility and in most cases, higher levels of productivity. But with each passing week, it also poses significant challenges, particularly concerning employees' mental health.