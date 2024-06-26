The key HR takeaways from World Wellbeing Week

As people across the globe mark World Wellbeing Week (June 24-30), the focus on workplace wellbeing has never been more critical. This annual awareness campaign shines a light on the importance of health and wellness, encouraging individuals and organisations alike to reflect on how they can improve overall wellbeing.

For HR leaders in the UK, this week serves as a reminder to prioritise employee wellbeing and create supportive work environments that cater to the evolving needs of their workforce.