HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
2nd July 2024
Register Now
4 mins read

Workplace Wellbeing | The key HR takeaways from World Wellbeing Week

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The key HR takeaways from World Wellbeing Week

As people across the globe mark World Wellbeing Week (June 24-30), the focus on workplace wellbeing has never been more critical. This annual awareness campaign shines a light on the importance of health and wellness, encouraging individuals and organisations alike to reflect on how they can improve overall wellbeing.

For HR leaders in the UK, this week serves as a reminder to prioritise employee wellbeing and create supportive work environments that cater to the evolving needs of their workforce.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

PFA probe | Players' union set to question Manchester United's handling of women's team

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

WFH Wellbeing | Ensuring the ongoing mental health support for your remote workers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 8 mins read

Interviews | Coaching not ratings: AstraZeneca's SVP on how the pharma giant ditched performance management...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

Rethinking Talent Development

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni