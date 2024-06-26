'Great Resignation' surges for third straight year as workers turn to AI & upskilling

More workers are planning to change jobs currently than during the ‘Great Resignation’ period of 2022, according to a PwC survey of the global workforce.
28% of the 56,000 workers surveyed claimed they were ‘very or extremely likely’ to move from their current companies in comparison to 26 per cent in 2023 and 19 per cent in 2022.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from