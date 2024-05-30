Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

For Chris Britton, People Experience Director, Reward Gateway, and father of a 20-month old, the need to take additional holiday rings true.
"My own personal experience of becoming a new father was taking 1 week paternity leave and needing to book an extra week as annual leave.”
What the leave doesn’t account for, and was the case for Britton and his family, is that two weeks is short even when mum and baby are well but when things don’t go according to plan it can feel even more pinched and unfair.
“I think a lot of the conversation is about helping dads spend more time bonding with their new borns and that is absolutely right. However, the other lesser talked about part is dads being on hand whilst mum recovers from giving birth. My wife took months to get back to full strength and I couldn't be there to support her physically or emotionally which of course then has an emotional drain on the dad as he feels a little helpless,” adds Britton.