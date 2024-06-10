HR Tech 2024
A bridge over troubled waters - How KIT days can ease working mums' big return

Keeping in Touch days for maternity returners are optional but they can be beneficial in smoothing the path to employment once more.
A bridge over troubled waters - How KIT days can ease working mums' big return
KIT KIT days are most beneficial towards the end of maternity leave

Do Keeping In Touch (KIT) days really soothe the path to a return to work following a bout of maternity leave? Are they being rolled out with thought and due diligence?

In the fog of maternity leave when days can easily blur into one and as a mum you ricochet between the delight of an early baby babble to a pit of despair as endless crying and another nappy change begins to bite, many working mums may relish a Keeping In Touch day both to keep in the loop with work and as a reminder that careers can be returned to and former lives regained.

Employees can work up to 10 days during their maternity or adoption leave. KIT days are optional, and both the employee and employer need to agree to them.

As soon as our colleagues share their news, we feel it is very important that our expectant parents are very clear on the value of the KIT days whilst they are taking time out of the business

Jo Regan-Iles | Chief People Officer at ATM

The official guidance is that the type of work and pay employees get should be agreed before they come into work. The employee’s right to maternity or adoption leave and pay is not affected by taking keeping in touch days.

Maternal Mental Health Month: What more support could you be giving to working mothers year-round?

