HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
25th June & 2nd July 2024
Register
5 mins read

Family feuds | Airbnb boss says he regrets calling workforce a 'family' - here's why

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Airbnb boss says he regrets calling workforce a 'family' - here's why
Airbnb boss says he regrets calling workforce a 'family' - here's why

Airbnb's CEO, Brian Chesky, recently said at a conference that employers should never think of their workforce as a family, because when you’re forced to make business decisions at the expense of your staff - such as redundancies – you damage your culture and break the trust you’ve fostered in the firm.

“We used to refer to ourselves as a family, and then we did have to fire people, or they’d have to leave the company, and you don’t fire members of your family,” said the boss of the online homestays marketplace.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Degrading & offensive' | Boss rapped for repeatedly mispronouncing salesman's Hindi name

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

Euro 2024 | Your game plan for workplace harmony during the Euros

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 2 mins read

'Quiet vacationing' | The trend where staff are taking longer lunches and jiggling their mouse

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni