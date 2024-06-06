As Vaping dominates the world, what does HR need to know about the legalities?

As vaping becomes an increasingly popular alternative to traditional smoking, the workplace dynamic, one that traditionally allowed for workers to fuel their habits within the workday, is shifting.
With the proportion of vapers surpassing smokers (7.6% compared to 3.7% in 2023), its incumbent on HR practitioners to navigate a host of evolving legislation and information on workplace vaping regulations.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from