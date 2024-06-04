A new trend sweeping the nation and dismantling stereotypes?

Reportedly, a trend is rising whereby there is a growing number of men working remotely whilst their wife returns to the office. As a result, there may be a shift taking place in the roles and responsibilities traditionally taken on by men and women in heterosexual relationships.

In the UK, one in five jobs performed by women are in industries where working from home is difficult or impossible, such as in health and social care, which are historically female-centric occupations. Simultaneously, many roles that were once home bound are now permanently in the office due to return-to-office mandates.