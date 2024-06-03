4 mins read

Shadow of Adam Neumann | WeWork is back! 5 total HR disasters from its past

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
WeWork is back! 5 total HR disasters from its past
WeWork is back! 5 total HR disasters from its past

It’s official; embattled yet at one-time highly disruptive flexible working unicorn WeWork is emerging from bankruptcy with hopes of a new beginning.

However, its return comes with a huge caveat. Before it can succeed, it's crucial for its HR and senior leaders to reflect on its turbulent past, particularly its significant HR failings.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

'Swimming to UK' | Worker sacking over controversial 'Syrian refugee' WhatsApp joke ruled unfair

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

'Purpose matters' | Why Social Impact should matter to HR decision makers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

'Bad romance' with overwork | Lady Gaga worked whilst suffering from COVID, setting a terrible example for today's workf...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Find Your Perfect Flexible Working Fit

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni