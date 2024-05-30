With another huge crisis announced, we must ask - why are data breaches so prevalent?

2023 was, it seemed, like the year of the data breach. If you felt like each day yielded another headline of a major hack and a threat to your personal data, you aren’t alone.

According to an Apple-published research paper titled: ‘The Continued Threat to Personal Data: Key Factors Behind the 2023 Increase’, there was a 20% increase in data breaches from 2022 to 2023. And in fact, some of the other numbers from the research are even more disturbing; globally, there were twice the number of victims of such attacks in 2023 compared to 2022.