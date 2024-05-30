1 min read

Podcast | Peter Morris, Director of Core HR and Payroll Technology at IBM - staying ahead of the curve in payroll tech

Peter Morris, Director of Core HR and Payroll Technology at IBM - staying ahead of the curve in payroll tech

The rapid pace of technological change has impacted almost every part of businesses, but payroll has certainly seen some of the most noticeable shifts.

We sat down for a conversation with Peter Morris, Director of Core HR and Payroll Technology at IBM. In this conversation, we touch on the payroll trends that have defined the last 12 months, what you need to consider when choosing your own vendors, and managing payroll in a large, global company.

