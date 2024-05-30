1 min read

Podcast | From AI to EX - the business trends impacting people management

HR Grapevine
From AI to EX - the business trends impacting people management

'Change' is a word that adequately describes the business world over the past five years. A pandemic, a recession, and changes in employee attitudes have all left employers scratching their heads at various points. This has been very obvious to business consultancy Protiviti, who offer their expertise to a myriad of firms.

In this episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, we are joined by three figures from the company: Steve Mills, UK People and Culture Director; Matt Duncan, MD; and Jennifer Herbert, Head of Talent Acquisition. We pick their minds about business trends impacting people management, talent acquisition, the organisational transformations they're witnessing, and much more.

