James Gordanifar, Director of Talent Acquisition at WTW - cracking the Gen Z talent attraction code

Gen Z is an enigma to most employers, but by next year, they will make up a quarter of the UK workforce – so employers need to figure out how to understand them, and quickly.

To help us get to the bottom of how to attract and retain those at the start of their career, we sat down for a conversation with James Gordanifar, Director of Talent Acquisition at WTW.

James has a wealth of experience across multiple facets of the HR function, including in L&D, early careers, and the broader talent acquisition space. In this discussion, we explore what really makes this often misunderstood generation invested in your firm.