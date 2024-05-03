Be the first to comment.

The European Union has taken a historic step by approving the AI Act, the world’s first major regulatory framework for artificial intelligence.

This ground-breaking legislation, likely the first of many such regulatory laws to come, is set to have significant implications for the HR sector.

As organisations globally adapt to the evolving AI landscape, it’s essential that HR leaders understand and navigate the new regulations to ensure compliance and leverage AI for their own strategic advantages.

The AI act

On Tuesday, the EU Council gave its final approval to the AI Act, a comprehensive regulatory framework aimed at managing the risks and benefits associated with AI technologies. Belgium’s Secretary of State for Digitization, Mathieu Michel, highlighted the importance of trust, transparency, and accountability in dealing with new technologies, while also fostering innovation within the EU.

The AI Act adopts a risk-based approach, categorising AI applications based on their potential risks to society.

It prohibits high-risk applications, such as social scoring systems, predictive policing and emotional recognition in workplaces and schools. High-risk AI systems, including those used in autonomous vehicles and medical devices, are subject to ‘stringent evaluations to protect citizens' health, safety and fundamental rights’.

Applications in financial services and education, where algorithmic bias poses significant risks, are also under strict scrutiny.

Implications for U.S. big tech firms

The AI Act will significantly impact entities developing, creating, using or reselling AI within the EU, with U.S. tech giants like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft particularly affected.

These companies must ensure their AI systems comply with the new regulations, which include respecting EU copyright laws, providing transparency disclosures, conducting routine testing, and maintaining robust cybersecurity measures.

Non-compliance could result in hefty fines of up to 35 million euros or seven per cent of annual global revenues, whichever is higher.

Impact on HR: Embracing AI while ensuring compliance

HR leaders face a dual challenge: integrating AI to enhance efficiency and staying compliant with the AI Act.

A January 2024 Gartner benchmarking session revealed that 34% of HR leaders are exploring generative AI use cases, underscoring the technology's growing importance. As AI tools become integral to HR operations, from recruitment to performance management, organisations must develop structured approaches to evaluate and implement AI solutions responsibly.

A ‘three-step framework’ for AI Adoption in HR

To effectively integrate AI in HR while ensuring compliance, organisations can follow a three-step framework, pitched by the CIPD:

1. Distinguish reality from myth



HR leaders should collaborate with IT, legal, and compliance teams to understand AI's true potential, eliminating preconceptions and myths. This involves identifying realistic use cases where AI can enhance human capabilities rather than replace employees. For instance, AI can automate mundane tasks, allowing HR professionals to focus on strategic activities.

2. Establish the potential of AI for HR



HR leaders must align AI applications with organizational goals. AI can streamline processes, such as talent acquisition, where algorithms can predict effective sourcing channels, reducing recruitment costs. Additionally, AI tools can enhance employee engagement by providing personalised learning and development opportunities.

3. Assess and score against success criteria

Organisations should evaluate AI solutions against criteria such as governance, workforce readiness, risks and ethics. This ensures that AI adoption aligns with regulatory requirements and organisational values. Regular reviews and updates to AI policies can help manage ethical concerns, such as bias in algorithms, ensuring fair and equitable use of AI technologies.

The EU’s AI Act represents a significant shift in how AI technologies are regulated, with profound implications for HR.

By adopting a structured approach to AI integration and developing comprehensive policies, HR leaders can leverage AI to enhance efficiency and productivity while ensuring compliance with new regulations. This balanced approach will enable organisations to harness the power of AI responsibly, fostering innovation and maintaining trust within the workforce.