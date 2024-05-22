There must be synergy between your wellbeing and benefits teams - here's why

The number one reason employers have benefits is to solve the growing wellbeing problem, according to research from Benefex.

Undoubtedly, the prominence of wellbeing in the corporate world is a relatively new phenomenon, but as staff are experiencing things like burnout and financial stress now more than ever, which ultimately impact their ability to work, the desire for employers to address these issues has grown.

Because staff are so prioritised with how their employer impacts their mental and physical health, whatever the benefits your offering is has become deeply intertwined with how you’re addressing the wellbeing of your workforce. But often, there is a lack of synergy between benefits and wellbeing teams – how should you address this?

At the Benefex Forum 2024, which took place at the Barbican, Justin Jones, Group Wellbeing Strategy Manager at HSBC, explained how the global bank created a role to build a bridge between these two teams. He said: “Interestingly, we have recently employed someone to have one foot in each team. They aren’t a specialist in either of these areas, but their role is to communicate between benefits and wellbeing so that synergy exists. They also ensure that things are delivered in tandem with one another.”

“From an employee’s perspective, they don’t care which team delivers the benefits offering. For example, if I’m an employee looking for an employee assistance programme, I don’t necessarily know if it’s a benefit or a wellbeing thing. So, the most important thing is giving people access to that information at the right time, especially if they are in a time of crisis.”

Jen Hutchings, Wellbeing Manager at Virgin Atlantic, echoed this sentiment, but also emphasised the importance of getting the most out of your wellbeing providers. She said: “Wellbeing for me operates across many different teams. We’ve developed a wellbeing app which is essentially a one-stop-shop on our intranet that everyone can access on their work laptops and phones. What has been brilliant is that we have worked with our benefit partners to maximise the content available to our workforce. So, we not only provide support but also toolkits. It’s about knowing what sits under the umbrella of your benefits and how to bring it together into one package that tells that seamless journey.

“60% of our workforce has visited the hub at least once – it's made such a difference around efficiency when we talk to people about wellbeing.”

A major element of achieving wellbeing buy-in from employees is making your offering as clear as possible, so that if they are at a point of crisis, they know exactly what they need to do. To a great extent, this includes having excellent internal communications around your offering.

“There’s definitely a marketing piece here,” explained Julie Stephens, Global Director of Wellbeing at Bupa. “The job in wellbeing and benefits is 50% about the stuff you create and 50% about whether people know about it or not. One of the things we created is a brand around our wellbeing, which made it so much easier to communicate globally – so all our marketing follows this.”

In today’s climate, you don’t get a benefit offering without it relating to the wellbeing of your staff, but it’s not always easy for employers to ensure communication between these teams, which could negatively impact how this information is relayed to your staff. That’s why, ensuring you’re crystal clear about your offering, focusing on internal marketing so your whole organisation knows what you offer, and getting the most out of your wellbeing vendors, can all make your life much easier.