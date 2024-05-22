3 mins read

Tailor-made offering | The challenges of personalising your wellbeing approach in a large company

HR Grapevine
The challenges of personalising your wellbeing approach in a large company
The challenges of personalising your wellbeing approach in a large company

Personalisation is a natural part of getting your employee value proposition right. Recognising that you have different personalities and people in your company, who all have their own needs, is an important understanding so you can adequately address those needs.

However, this awareness can also make it challenging to know how to address the wellbeing of a large, diverse workforce, whilst still having a personalised approach.

At the Benefex Forum 2024, Julie Stephens, Global Director of Wellbeing at Bupa, explained the important role managers play in offering a personalised experience that still adequately meets the needs of a diverse workforce. She explained: “Managers have a bigger impact on our mental health than our GP or spouse. We focus a lot on the manager role and describe what our expectations are of them. We communicate that knowing how their team are feeling is a part of their job. We also have a tool called Personal Energy, which is essentially a team session that is led by a manager as a facilitator.

Looking for more

“These are facilitated conversations that help managers to identify what the signs in their team are of staff feeling burned out or feeling unfulfilled. And then we talk about different habits for staff to stay in the ‘green area’ of having good wellbeing – this is important for both employees and managers.”

Clearly, managers are integral to this personalisation. Additionally, breaking your offering into small sections means that employees can choose the best solution for them depending on their own unique needs.

At the same event, Justin Jones, Group Wellbeing Strategy Manager at HSBC, elaborated on this idea. He said: “Breaking things down into common struggles is beneficial. We recently ran a series of financial wellbeing events in Asia, and breaking your offering into sections helps. For example, we know that some of our older workforce is prioritising their retirement, whereas our younger employees are struggling to get onto the housing ladder.”

Personalisation is crucial for an effective employee value proposition, recognising the diverse needs within a workforce. As highlighted at the Benefex Forum 2024, managers play a pivotal role in fostering a personalised approach that enhances employee wellbeing. Tools like Bupa's Personal Energy sessions and HSBC's targeted wellbeing programs demonstrate the importance of tailored support. By addressing common struggles and segmenting offerings, companies can better meet the unique needs of their employees, ensuring a healthier and more engaged workforce.

