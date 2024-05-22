Dual discrimination - what is it, and should employers be concerned?

With a General Election around the corner, Labour has proposed introducing protections for those who face ‘dual discrimination’, a previously unacted provision in the Equality Act 2010. But what is dual discrimination, and should employers be concerned?

Dual discrimination ‘seemingly’ expands protections to cover individuals who, in theory, would not have been found to have been discriminated against based on two individual protected characteristics, but could arguably be found to be discriminated against based on a combination of those protected characteristics, e.g. being an older woman rather than age or sex independently.

The relevant characteristics are age, disability, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation.

The characteristics of pregnancy and maternity and marriage and civil partnership were excluded due to the lack of available evidence that these characteristics, when combined with others, gave rise to any problems in practice.

In this feature, Richard Jay, Employment Adviser at WorkNest, outlines the key factors that HR leaders must consider when it comes to dual discrimination...

How do employment tribunals currently deal with dual discrimination?

The case of O’Reilly v BBC is insightful in considering the current approach to dual discrimination. O’Reilly argued that she was removed as a presenter on Countryfile and not offered other suitable work because she was both a woman and over 50.

The BBC brought the hypothetical argument, that a rule which prevented a woman over 40 from applying for a job would be neither direct sex or age discrimination, as not all women would be precluded from applying and not all persons over 40 would be precluded from applying.

This argument did not find favour with the Tribunal, who stated that here, age or sex did not need to be the sole reason, or even the principal reason, for her detrimental treatment. The Tribunal found that O’Reilly’s age was a significant factor in the BBC’s decision not to keep her as a presenter.

In the particular circumstances on the case, the Tribunal did not find sex discrimination.

This case strongly suggests that an employee who is directly discriminated against because of a combination of protected characteristics is likely protected by existing direct discrimination law, without the help of the dual discrimination provision.

So what would be achieved by resurrecting this provision?

It is claimed that enacting dual discrimination would simplify the claims process, as it would mean Claimants could bring a single claim rather than multiple claims. For instance, a Black woman who faces sexism and racism would bring a single dual discrimination claim rather than two separate claims.

However, it is already common practice for claimants to list multiple claims on a single claim form. Furthermore, a Tribunal would need to examine both elements of a dual discrimination claim.

What should employers do now?

As it stands today, a dual discrimination law is unlikely to significantly change the discrimination law landscape in employment. Protection against discrimination is already a day one right for workers and is usually one of the first considerations that a well-advised employer will turn their mind to if things go wrong.

But even if a specific dual discrimination law is unlikely to make a practical difference, employers should be aware that as this proposal is discussed further, it is likely to spark queries from employees and indeed claims – regardless of whether or not a law has come into force. With this in mind, when issues arise within a working relationship, employers should be particularly mindful to consider whether there are any discrimination concerns. We always recommend seeking specialist advice in these situations to assess and minimise risk.

Employers should keep their ‘ears to the ground’ for developments in this area and update policies and procedures accordingly. Because when things go wrong in a working relationship, discrimination matters – financially as well as morally.